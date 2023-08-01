When the Minnesota Twins (54-53) and St. Louis Cardinals (47-60) meet at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, August 1, Pablo Lopez will get the ball for the Twins, while the Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas to the mound. The game will begin at 7:45 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -130 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals +110 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for the game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Twins vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (5-6, 4.13 ERA) vs Mikolas - STL (6-6, 4.38 ERA)

Twins vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 69 times and won 41, or 59.4%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Twins have a 33-23 record (winning 58.9% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins were favored on the moneyline in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 42 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (47.6%) in those games.

The Cardinals have a win-loss record of 8-12 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willi Castro 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200) Carlos Correa 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+130) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+145) Max Kepler 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 1st

