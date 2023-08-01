Ryan Jeffers -- batting .382 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on August 1 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

  • Jeffers has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks while batting .281.
  • Jeffers enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .444 with one homer.
  • Jeffers has had a hit in 30 of 55 games this year (54.5%), including multiple hits 12 times (21.8%).
  • In 9.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Jeffers has had an RBI in 13 games this year (23.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.5%).
  • He has scored in 32.7% of his games this season (18 of 55), with two or more runs four times (7.3%).

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 26
.312 AVG .253
.418 OBP .354
.506 SLG .373
8 XBH 6
3 HR 2
5 RBI 11
25/11 K/BB 29/9
1 SB 2

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals' 4.53 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 103 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
  • Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 24th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.38 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander went two-thirds of an inning, giving up one earned run without surrendering a hit.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.38), 43rd in WHIP (1.304), and 55th in K/9 (6.1).
