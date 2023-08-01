Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Cardinals - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor and his .542 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .215.
- Taylor has reached base via a hit in 43 games this year (of 87 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Taylor has driven in a run in 20 games this season (23.0%), including eight games with more than one RBI (9.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|41
|.231
|AVG
|.197
|.264
|OBP
|.264
|.433
|SLG
|.385
|13
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|12
|51/5
|K/BB
|43/9
|5
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 103 home runs (one per game), the least in baseball.
- Mikolas (6-6 with a 4.38 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 24th of the season.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander threw two-thirds of an inning, surrendering one earned run without allowing a hit.
- The 34-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.38), 43rd in WHIP (1.304), and 55th in K/9 (6.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
