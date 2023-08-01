The Minnesota Twins, including Matt Wallner (.325 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Royals.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner is hitting .258 with two doubles, five home runs and seven walks.

In 40.9% of his games this year (nine of 22), Wallner has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (22.7%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 18.2% of his games this season, and 6.8% of his chances at the plate.

Wallner has driven in a run in five games this year (22.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (13.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (45.5%), including one multi-run game.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 7 .325 AVG .136 .449 OBP .240 .675 SLG .273 6 XBH 1 4 HR 1 8 RBI 1 13/5 K/BB 8/2 1 SB 0

