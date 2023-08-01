The Minnesota Twins, including Jorge Polanco (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco has 10 doubles, five home runs and eight walks while hitting .242.

Polanco has gotten a hit in 24 of 33 games this year (72.7%), with at least two hits on six occasions (18.2%).

In five games this year, he has homered (15.2%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).

Polanco has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 10 times this season (30.3%), including one multi-run game.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 14 .266 AVG .208 .293 OBP .288 .519 SLG .302 12 XBH 3 4 HR 1 13 RBI 6 20/3 K/BB 12/5 0 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings