On Tuesday, Joey Gallo (.143 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 145 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

  • Gallo has nine doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .174.
  • Gallo has gotten a hit in 33 of 82 games this year (40.2%), with at least two hits on six occasions (7.3%).
  • He has homered in 19.5% of his games in 2023, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 23.2% of his games this season, Gallo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 28 games this season (34.1%), including multiple runs in three games.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 40
.179 AVG .169
.287 OBP .290
.393 SLG .492
13 XBH 14
5 HR 12
13 RBI 19
55/16 K/BB 59/19
0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 4.53 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 103 home runs (one per game), the fewest in baseball.
  • Mikolas (6-6 with a 4.38 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 24th of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander tossed two-thirds of an inning, surrendering one earned run without allowing a hit.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.38), 43rd in WHIP (1.304), and 55th in K/9 (6.1).
