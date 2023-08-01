After going 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Miles Mikolas) at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton leads Minnesota in total hits (62) this season while batting .207 with 34 extra-base hits.

Buxton enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .375.

Buxton has picked up a hit in 51.2% of his 84 games this year, with multiple hits in 20.2% of them.

In 17.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.6% of his games this year, Buxton has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (14.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 37 of 84 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 40 .216 AVG .196 .279 OBP .311 .506 SLG .355 19 XBH 15 14 HR 3 29 RBI 13 55/13 K/BB 53/22 4 SB 5

Cardinals Pitching Rankings