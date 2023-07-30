On Sunday, Willi Castro (coming off going 1-for-2 with an RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Yarbrough. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Royals.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Willi Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is batting .243 with 11 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 22 walks.
  • In 54.5% of his 77 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in 5.2% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 24.7% of his games this year, Castro has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (3.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 29 games this year (37.7%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 39
.231 AVG .252
.328 OBP .329
.407 SLG .336
12 XBH 6
3 HR 2
13 RBI 10
30/12 K/BB 40/10
12 SB 12

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Royals' 5.21 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (127 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Royals are sending Yarbrough (3-5) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.70 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, the lefty threw six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • In 13 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.70, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .266 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.