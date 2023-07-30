The Kansas City Royals and Michael Massey square off against Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins on Sunday, in the final game of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -185 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +150 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9 runs for the game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Twins vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -185 +150 9 -115 -105 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

The Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games. Minnesota's past four games have gone over the set point total, and the average over/under during that stretch was 8.9.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won 41 of the 68 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (60.3%).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, Minnesota has an 11-7 record (winning 61.1% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Twins' implied win probability is 64.9%.

Minnesota has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 106 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 51 of those games (51-49-6).

The Twins have a 4-7-0 record ATS this season (covering just 36.4% of the time).

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-24 24-28 26-22 28-29 43-40 11-11

