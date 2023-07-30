Sunday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (54-52) versus the Kansas City Royals (31-75) at Kauffman Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Twins. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on July 30.

The Twins will give the nod to Kenta Maeda (2-5, 4.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Ryan Yarbrough (3-5, 4.70 ERA).

Twins vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Twins vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have been favorites in 68 games this season and won 41 (60.3%) of those contests.

Minnesota has entered 20 games this season favored by -175 or more and is 12-8 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 63.6% chance to win.

Minnesota has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 469 (4.4 per game).

The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.88).

Twins Schedule