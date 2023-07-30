DeWanna Bonner will lead the Connecticut Sun (18-6) against the Minnesota Lynx (12-13) one game after putting up 32 points in an 88-83 win over the Wings. The matchup is on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 1:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network and NBCS-BOS.

Lynx vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Mohegan Sun Arena

Key Stats for Lynx vs. Sun

Minnesota's 80.2 points per game are just 1.6 more points than the 78.6 Connecticut allows.

Minnesota has shot at a 43% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Connecticut have averaged.

The Lynx are 11-5 when they shoot higher than 42.2% from the field.

Minnesota shoots 31.4% from three-point distance this season. That's only 0.2 percentage points higher than Connecticut has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (31.2%).

The Lynx have an 8-5 record when the team makes more than 31.2% of their three-point attempts.

Connecticut and Minnesota rebound at about the same rate, with Connecticut averaging 0.7 fewer rebounds per game.

Lynx Recent Performance

The Lynx are tallying 81.9 points per game over their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 80.2.

Over their past 10 games, the Lynx are sinking 6.8 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than their season average (6.6). They also have a higher three-point percentage over their last 10 contests (33.5%) compared to their season average (31.4%).

Lynx Injuries