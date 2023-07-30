On Sunday, Clara Burel (No. 84 in the world) takes on Elisabetta Cocciaretto (No. 42) in the final of the Ladies Open Lausanne.

Cocciaretto is favored to win the tournament championship over Burel, with -150 odds compared to the underdog's +115.

Clara Burel vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Match Information

Tournament: The Ladies Open Lausanne

The Ladies Open Lausanne Round: Finals

Finals Date: Sunday, July 30

Sunday, July 30 Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne

Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Lausanne, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Clara Burel vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elisabetta Cocciaretto has a 60.0% chance to win.

Clara Burel Elisabetta Cocciaretto +115 Odds to Win Match -150 46.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.0% 47.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.4

Clara Burel vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Trends and Insights

Burel defeated Diane Parry 4-6, 7-6, 6-3 in the semifinals on Saturday.

Cocciaretto came out on top 6-7, 7-6, 7-5 against Anna Bondar in the semifinals on Saturday.

Through 28 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Burel has played 23.2 games per match and won 50.9% of them.

Burel has played 11 matches on clay over the past year, and 22.7 games per match.

In her 41 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Cocciaretto is averaging 21.5 games per match while winning 52.1% of those games.

On clay, Cocciaretto has played 13 matches and averaged 23.2 games per match and 9.7 games per set.

Burel and Cocciaretto have played one time dating back to 2015, in the WTA 125K Bol, Croatia Women Singles 2022 quarterfinals. Cocciaretto claimed victory in that bout 6-2, 6-4.

In terms of sets, Cocciaretto has won two against Burel (100.0%), while Burel has clinched zero.

Cocciaretto has the edge in 18 total games against Burel, claiming 12 of them.

In their one match against each other, Burel and Cocciaretto are averaging 18.0 games and 2.0 sets.

