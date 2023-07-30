Carlos Correa, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Kansas City Royals, with Ryan Yarbrough on the hill, July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Royals.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

  • Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.304), slugging percentage (.399) and OPS (.704) this season.
  • Correa has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (62 of 93), with at least two hits 18 times (19.4%).
  • Looking at the 93 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 12 of them (12.9%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 31.2% of his games this season, Correa has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 35.5% of his games this season (33 of 93), he has scored, and in five of those games (5.4%) he has scored more than once.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 49
.229 AVG .227
.305 OBP .303
.382 SLG .414
16 XBH 21
4 HR 8
22 RBI 23
42/19 K/BB 52/20
0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals' 5.21 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (127 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Royals will send Yarbrough (3-5) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.70 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday, the lefty threw six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.70, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .266 batting average against him.
