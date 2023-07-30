2023 3M Open Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 4
After the third round at the 2023 3M Open, Lee Hodges is currently atop the leaderboard (-350 to win).
3M Open Fourth Round Information
- Start Time: 7:35 AM ET
- Venue: TPC Twin Cities
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Par/Distance: Par 71/7,431 yards
3M Open Best Odds to Win
Lee Hodges
- Tee Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-20)
- Odds to Win: -350
Hodges Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|63
|-8
|8
|0
|1st
|Round 2
|64
|-7
|7
|0
|3rd
|Round 3
|66
|-5
|7
|2
|3rd
JT Poston
- Tee Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-15)
- Odds to Win: +650
Poston Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|66
|-5
|7
|2
|9th
|Round 2
|66
|-5
|5
|0
|10th
|Round 3
|66
|-5
|5
|0
|3rd
Tony Finau
- Tee Time: 1:25 PM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-14)
- Odds to Win: +850
Finau Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|66
|-5
|5
|2
|9th
|Round 2
|66
|-5
|8
|3
|10th
|Round 3
|67
|-4
|5
|1
|8th
Hideki Matsuyama
- Tee Time: 9:35 AM ET
- Current Rank: 39th (-6)
- Odds to Win: +1400
Matsuyama Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|64
|-7
|7
|0
|2nd
|Round 2
|70
|-1
|3
|2
|87th
|Round 3
|73
|+2
|4
|2
|61st
J.J. Spaun
- Tee Time: 10:50 AM ET
- Current Rank: 27th (-8)
- Odds to Win: +3300
Spaun Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|66
|-5
|5
|0
|9th
|Round 2
|68
|-3
|3
|2
|40th
|Round 3
|71
|E
|3
|3
|43rd
3M Open Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Cameron Davis
|27th (-8)
|+3500
|Ludvig Aberg
|55th (-4)
|+4000
|Keith Mitchell
|5th (-12)
|+5000
|Aaron Baddeley
|4th (-13)
|+5000
|Adam Svensson
|49th (-5)
|+6600
|Billy Horschel
|5th (-12)
|+6600
|Seonghyeon Kim
|27th (-8)
|+8000
|Kevin Streelman
|5th (-12)
|+8000
|Patrick Rodgers
|27th (-8)
|+9000
|Sam Ryder
|5th (-12)
|+10000
