After three rounds of play at the 2023 3M Open, Lee Hodges leads (-20). Watch the fourth round unfold from TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.

How to Watch the 2023 3M Open

Start Time: 7:35 AM ET

7:35 AM ET Venue: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par/Distance: Par 71/7,431 yards

Par 71/7,431 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Sunday TV: Golf Channel

3M Open Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Lee Hodges 1st -20 63-64-66 JT Poston 2nd -15 66-66-66 Tony Finau 3rd -14 66-66-67 Aaron Baddeley 4th -13 69-66-65 Sam Ryder 5th -12 70-66-65

3M Open Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Group 1:35 PM ET JT Poston (-15/2nd), Lee Hodges (-20/1st) 1:25 PM ET Aaron Baddeley (-13/4th), Tony Finau (-14/3rd) 11:00 AM ET Seonghyeon Kim (-8/27th), Cameron Davis (-8/27th) 1:05 PM ET Billy Horschel (-12/5th), Kevin Streelman (-12/5th) 1:15 PM ET Sam Ryder (-12/5th), Keith Mitchell (-12/5th) 11:10 AM ET Patrick Rodgers (-8/27th), Alexander Noren (-8/27th) 9:45 AM ET Adam Long (-6/39th), Zac Blair (-6/39th) 11:20 AM ET Garrick Higgo (-8/27th), Tom Hoge (-8/27th) 7:35 AM ET Augusto Nunez (+5/73rd) 12:55 PM ET Nick Hardy (-11/9th), Tyler Duncan (-11/9th)

