The Minnesota Twins visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Carlos Correa, Bobby Witt Jr. and others in this matchup.

Twins vs. Royals Game Info

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Bailey Ober Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Ober Stats

Bailey Ober (6-4) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 17th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his eighth consecutive quality start.

Ober has pitched five or more innings in 16 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Ober Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. White Sox Jul. 23 6.0 5 3 2 6 0 at Mariners Jul. 18 6.0 7 3 3 5 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 7 6.0 4 1 1 5 3 at Orioles Jul. 1 7.0 2 0 0 8 0 at Tigers Jun. 25 6.0 5 3 3 8 1

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Correa Stats

Correa has 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 39 walks and 45 RBI (83 total hits).

He has a slash line of .229/.305/.402 so far this year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Royals Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Mariners Jul. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Mariners Jul. 24 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has 58 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 35 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .198/.287/.420 so far this year.

Buxton enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jul. 28 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 21 2-for-4 2 2 4 8 0 at Mariners Jul. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has recorded 107 hits with 18 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with 29 stolen bases.

He's slashing .257/.296/.451 on the year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jul. 28 4-for-5 2 1 6 8 1 at Guardians Jul. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 24 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Yankees Jul. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 88 hits with 16 doubles, 17 home runs, 12 walks and 43 RBI.

He's slashed .246/.285/.433 so far this season.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Twins Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 26 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 at Guardians Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Jul. 24 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Yankees Jul. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4

