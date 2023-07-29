Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Royals on July 29, 2023
The Minnesota Twins visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Carlos Correa, Bobby Witt Jr. and others in this matchup.
Twins vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Bailey Ober Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Ober Stats
- Bailey Ober (6-4) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 17th start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his eighth consecutive quality start.
- Ober has pitched five or more innings in 16 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.
Ober Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 23
|6.0
|5
|3
|2
|6
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 18
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 7
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|3
|at Orioles
|Jul. 1
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|8
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 25
|6.0
|5
|3
|3
|8
|1
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 39 walks and 45 RBI (83 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .229/.305/.402 so far this year.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Royals
|Jul. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 26
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 24
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Buxton Stats
- Byron Buxton has 58 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 35 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He's slashing .198/.287/.420 so far this year.
- Buxton enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Jul. 28
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 22
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 21
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|4
|8
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has recorded 107 hits with 18 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with 29 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .257/.296/.451 on the year.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 28
|4-for-5
|2
|1
|6
|8
|1
|at Guardians
|Jul. 26
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 24
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 23
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 88 hits with 16 doubles, 17 home runs, 12 walks and 43 RBI.
- He's slashed .246/.285/.433 so far this season.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 26
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Guardians
|Jul. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Guardians
|Jul. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Yankees
|Jul. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
