Twins vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 29
Saturday's game features the Minnesota Twins (54-51) and the Kansas City Royals (30-75) matching up at Kauffman Stadium in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-5 win for the Twins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on July 29.
The Twins will give the ball to Bailey Ober (6-4, 2.76 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Jordan Lyles (1-12, 6.10 ERA).
Twins vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Twins vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Twins 6, Royals 5.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 4-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.
- The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Twins have won 41 out of the 67 games, or 61.2%, in which they've been favored.
- Minnesota has entered 15 games this season favored by -190 or more and is 9-6 in those contests.
- The Twins have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Minnesota has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 462 (4.4 per game).
- The Twins have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 23
|White Sox
|W 5-4
|Bailey Ober vs Lucas Giolito
|July 24
|Mariners
|W 4-3
|Kenta Maeda vs Luis Castillo
|July 25
|Mariners
|L 9-7
|Pablo Lopez vs George Kirby
|July 26
|Mariners
|L 8-7
|Joe Ryan vs Bryce Miller
|July 28
|@ Royals
|L 8-5
|Sonny Gray vs Brady Singer
|July 29
|@ Royals
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Jordan Lyles
|July 30
|@ Royals
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Ryan Yarbrough
|August 1
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Jack Flaherty
|August 2
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Miles Mikolas
|August 3
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Jordan Montgomery
|August 4
|Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs TBA
