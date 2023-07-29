Saturday's game features the Minnesota Twins (54-51) and the Kansas City Royals (30-75) matching up at Kauffman Stadium in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-5 win for the Twins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on July 29.

The Twins will give the ball to Bailey Ober (6-4, 2.76 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Jordan Lyles (1-12, 6.10 ERA).

Twins vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Twins have won 41 out of the 67 games, or 61.2%, in which they've been favored.

Minnesota has entered 15 games this season favored by -190 or more and is 9-6 in those contests.

The Twins have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 462 (4.4 per game).

The Twins have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule