Heading into the final round of the Amundi Evian Championship, Minjee Lee is in third place at -7.

Looking to place a wager on Minjee Lee at the Amundi Evian Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Minjee Lee Insights

Over her last 20 rounds, Lee has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded the best score of the day in two of her last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 in five rounds.

Over her last 20 rounds, Lee has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 12 occasions.

Lee has posted one top-10 finish and five top-20 finishes in her past five appearances.

Lee has finished with a score better than the tournament average in each of her past five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Lee has a top-20 finish in each of her past six tournaments.

Lee will attempt to prolong her streak of made cuts to 14 by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 29 -4 283 0 16 2 3 $1.1M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Amundi Evian Championship Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,527 yards, Evian Resort Golf Club is set up as a par 71 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,017 yards .

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Evian Resort Golf Club, the scoring average is slightly lower at -6 per tournament.

The courses that Lee has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,591 yards, while Evian Resort Golf Club will be at 6,527 yards this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -6.

Lee's Last Time Out

Lee was rather mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 62nd percentile of competitors.

She averaged 3.93 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, which was strong enough to land her in the 83rd percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.01).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Lee was better than 94% of the golfers (averaging 4.42 strokes).

Lee recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Lee recorded two bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.6).

Lee's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic were more than the field average of 5.4.

At that most recent outing, Lee posted a bogey or worse on six of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.8).

Lee ended the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic carding a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.9 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Lee finished without one.

Amundi Evian Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: Evian Resort Golf Club

Evian Resort Golf Club Location: Évian-les-Bains, France

Évian-les-Bains, France Par: 71 / 6,527 yards

71 / 6,527 yards Lee Odds to Win: +700 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Lee's performance prior to the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.