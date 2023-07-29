Matt Wallner Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Matt Wallner (.317 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Royals.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner is hitting .268 with two doubles, four home runs and six walks.
- In 40.0% of his 20 games this season, Wallner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- In 15.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20.0% of his games this year, Wallner has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (15.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run nine times this season (45.0%), including one multi-run game.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|5
|.325
|AVG
|.125
|.449
|OBP
|.222
|.675
|SLG
|.125
|6
|XBH
|0
|4
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|0
|13/5
|K/BB
|6/1
|1
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.19 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (126 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his 20th of the season. He is 1-12 with a 6.10 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 6.10 ERA ranks 64th, 1.282 WHIP ranks 46th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 59th.
