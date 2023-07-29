On Saturday, Carlos Correa (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.305), slugging percentage (.402) and OPS (.708) this season.

Correa has had a hit in 61 of 92 games this season (66.3%), including multiple hits 18 times (19.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 12 games this season (13.0%), homering in 3% of his trips to the plate.

Correa has driven in a run in 29 games this season (31.5%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (12.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 35.9% of his games this year (33 of 92), he has scored, and in five of those games (5.4%) he has scored more than once.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 48 .229 AVG .228 .305 OBP .306 .382 SLG .420 16 XBH 21 4 HR 8 22 RBI 23 42/19 K/BB 50/20 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings