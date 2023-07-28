Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Royals on July 28, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Carlos Correa, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are listed when the Minnesota Twins visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Sonny Gray Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Gray Stats
- The Twins' Sonny Gray (4-4) will make his 21st start of the season.
- In 20 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.
- Gray has six starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 20 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
- The 33-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.07), 41st in WHIP (1.284), and 27th in K/9 (8.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Gray Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 22
|6.0
|7
|2
|2
|4
|1
|at Mariners
|Jul. 17
|5.2
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 8
|6.0
|6
|6
|6
|5
|3
|at Orioles
|Jul. 2
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|3
|at Braves
|Jun. 26
|6.2
|7
|3
|3
|5
|1
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 82 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 38 walks and 45 RBI.
- He's slashing .228/.304/.401 so far this season.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 26
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 24
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 22
|2-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|3
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Buxton Stats
- Byron Buxton has 57 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 35 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He's slashed .195/.284/.418 so far this season.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 22
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 21
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|4
|8
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has collected 103 hits with 17 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with 28 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .250/.290/.437 so far this season.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|Jul. 26
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 24
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 23
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Yankees
|Jul. 22
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 88 hits with 16 doubles, 17 home runs, 12 walks and 43 RBI.
- He's slashed .249/.288/.438 so far this year.
- Perez takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double, two home runs and three RBI.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Guardians
|Jul. 26
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Guardians
|Jul. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Guardians
|Jul. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Yankees
|Jul. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Yankees
|Jul. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
