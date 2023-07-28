Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (54-50) clash with Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (29-75) in the series opener at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, July 28. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Royals have +140 odds to upset. The over/under for the game has been listed at 10 runs.

Twins vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (4-4, 3.07 ERA) vs Brady Singer - KC (6-8, 5.55 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Twins' game versus the Royals but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Twins (-165) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Twins to defeat the Royals with those odds, and the Twins emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.06.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Byron Buxton hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 41 out of the 66 games, or 62.1%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Twins have a 14-9 record (winning 60.9% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total seven times.

The Royals have won in 26, or 28.6%, of the 91 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 13-39 when favored by +140 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Twins vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+200) Matt Wallner 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Kyle Farmer 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+185) Alex Kirilloff 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+140) Carlos Correa 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.