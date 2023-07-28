Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Max Kepler (hitting .342 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Mariners.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler has nine doubles, 14 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .229.
- Kepler has picked up a hit in 38 of 74 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.
- Looking at the 74 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 14 of them (18.9%), and in 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Kepler has picked up an RBI in 32.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 27 times this year (36.5%), including seven games with multiple runs (9.5%).
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|39
|.246
|AVG
|.215
|.305
|OBP
|.282
|.415
|SLG
|.444
|10
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|9
|18
|RBI
|20
|30/10
|K/BB
|31/11
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.21 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 126 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- The Royals will send Singer (6-8) out for his 21st start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 5.55 ERA and 90 strikeouts through 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (5.55), 57th in WHIP (1.472), and 47th in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
