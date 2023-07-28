At Barclays Center on Friday, July 28, 2023, the New York Liberty (18-5) aim to build on a four-game winning stretch when they host the Minnesota Lynx (11-13) at 8:00 PM ET. The game airs on ION.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lynx vs. Liberty matchup in this article.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Lynx vs. Liberty Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Arena: Barclays Center

Lynx vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Lynx Moneyline
DraftKings Liberty (-14.5) 169 -1250 +800 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Liberty (-14.5) 168.5 -2000 +900 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Liberty (-14.5) 168.5 -1199 +650 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Liberty (-14.5) 168.5 -1400 +700 Bet on this game with Tipico

Lynx vs. Liberty Betting Trends

  • The Liberty have compiled a 9-13-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Lynx have compiled an 11-12-0 record against the spread this year.
  • New York has not covered the spread this season (0-4 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.
  • Minnesota has been an underdog by 14.5 points or more this year three times and failed to cover in all three.
  • In the Liberty's 22 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.
  • A total of 12 Lynx games this year have gone over the point total.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.