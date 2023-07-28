Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Alex Kirilloff (.738 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Mariners.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is batting .275 with 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 25 walks.
- Kirilloff has gotten at least one hit in 62.7% of his games this year (42 of 67), with multiple hits 16 times (23.9%).
- In 10.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Kirilloff has driven home a run in 21 games this year (31.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least once 18 times this season (26.9%), including three games with multiple runs (4.5%).
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|32
|.241
|AVG
|.311
|.325
|OBP
|.403
|.411
|SLG
|.500
|11
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|16
|32/13
|K/BB
|32/12
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Royals' 5.21 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 126 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- The Royals are sending Singer (6-8) to make his 21st start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 5.55 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 5.55 ERA ranks 57th, 1.472 WHIP ranks 57th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 47th.
