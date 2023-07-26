You can see player prop bet odds for Carlos Correa, Julio Rodriguez and other players on the Minnesota Twins and Seattle Mariners before their matchup at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday at Target Field.

Twins vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Ryan Stats

Joe Ryan (9-6) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 21st start of the season.

He has 12 quality starts in 20 chances this season.

Ryan has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 27-year-old's 3.88 ERA ranks 31st, 1.048 WHIP ranks eighth, and 10.7 K/9 ranks 10th.

Ryan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. White Sox Jul. 21 6.0 7 4 4 10 1 at Athletics Jul. 16 5.1 5 3 3 7 3 vs. Orioles Jul. 9 4.1 5 5 5 10 2 vs. Royals Jul. 3 6.0 6 2 2 9 1 at Braves Jun. 27 3.0 9 6 6 5 0

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Correa Stats

Correa has 22 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 38 walks and 45 RBI (82 total hits).

He's slashing .232/.308/.407 so far this year.

Correa has hit safely in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two doubles, four walks and three RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners Jul. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Mariners Jul. 24 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 22 2-for-2 0 0 1 3 vs. White Sox Jul. 21 0-for-5 1 0 0 0

Max Kepler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has nine doubles, 14 home runs, 21 walks and 38 RBI (58 total hits).

He's slashing .234/.298/.440 so far this season.

Kepler enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners Jul. 25 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 vs. Mariners Jul. 24 3-for-4 1 0 1 4 vs. White Sox Jul. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 vs. White Sox Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 100 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 33 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen 23 bases.

He's slashing .246/.312/.413 on the year.

Rodriguez will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .238 with three home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jul. 25 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 0 at Twins Jul. 24 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 22 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has recorded 89 hits with 23 doubles, eight home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .261/.368/.399 so far this year.

Crawford takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with three doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jul. 25 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Twins Jul. 24 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 22 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

