Wednesday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (54-49) and the Seattle Mariners (51-50) facing off at Target Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Twins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on July 26.

The Twins will call on Joe Ryan (9-6) versus the Mariners and Bryce Miller (6-3).

Twins vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Twins have a record of 5-1.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Twins have won 41, or 63.1%, of the 65 games they've played as favorites this season.

Minnesota has a record of 33-19 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 450 (4.4 per game).

The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.75).

