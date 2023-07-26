Player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Justin Turner and others are listed when the Atlanta Braves visit the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Wednesday (at 7:10 PM ET).

Braves vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Strider Stats

The Braves' Spencer Strider (11-3) will make his 21st start of the season.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Strider has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 20 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 3.86 ERA ranks 30th, 1.089 WHIP ranks 13th, and 14.6 K/9 ranks first.

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 20 6.0 4 4 4 13 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 15 6.0 8 5 5 10 0 at Rays Jul. 8 6.1 4 0 0 11 1 vs. Marlins Jul. 2 6.2 6 3 2 9 1 vs. Twins Jun. 26 7.0 3 1 1 10 2

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has collected 131 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with 48 stolen bases.

He's slashing .328/.407/.571 on the season.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 2 at Brewers Jul. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Brewers Jul. 22 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Brewers Jul. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 19 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs, 61 walks and 80 RBI (96 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .254/.361/.569 on the season.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jul. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 21 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 20 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Turner Stats

Turner has 106 hits with 23 doubles, 16 home runs, 38 walks and 64 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .286/.358/.478 so far this season.

Turner has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jul. 25 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jul. 23 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets Jul. 22 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Mets Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 19 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 22 doubles, 24 home runs, 34 walks and 75 RBI (97 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashed .264/.333/.520 so far this season.

Devers has picked up a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jul. 25 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Mets Jul. 23 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Mets Jul. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jul. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Athletics Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

