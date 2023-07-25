Julio Rodriguez and Carlos Correa are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Seattle Mariners and the Minnesota Twins square off at Target Field on Tuesday (starting at 7:40 PM ET).

Twins vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Lopez Stats

Pablo Lopez (5-6) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 21st start of the season.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Lopez will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.22 ERA ranks 41st, 1.151 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 11.2 K/9 ranks sixth.

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mariners Jul. 20 5.0 6 2 2 7 2 at Athletics Jul. 15 5.2 8 7 7 7 3 vs. Royals Jul. 5 9.0 4 0 0 12 0 at Orioles Jun. 30 6.0 3 1 1 6 3 at Tigers Jun. 24 6.0 7 3 3 10 1

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Correa Stats

Correa has 81 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 37 walks and 45 RBI.

He's slashed .231/.307/.406 so far this season.

Correa will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .190 with a double, three walks and three RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners Jul. 24 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 22 2-for-2 0 0 1 3 vs. White Sox Jul. 21 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0

Max Kepler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has put up 56 hits with nine doubles, 14 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 37 runs.

He's slashed .230/.295/.439 on the season.

Kepler has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners Jul. 24 3-for-4 1 0 1 4 vs. White Sox Jul. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 vs. White Sox Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Mariners Jul. 20 0-for-1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has put up 98 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with 23 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .244/.311/.398 on the season.

Rodriguez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jul. 24 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 22 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has collected 88 hits with 22 doubles, eight home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .260/.365/.396 slash line so far this year.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jul. 24 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 22 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jul. 20 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

