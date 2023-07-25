Pablo Lopez will start for the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at Target Field against Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Twins vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in baseball with 133 total home runs.

Minnesota is 14th in MLB, slugging .408.

The Twins' .235 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.

Minnesota is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.3 runs per game (443 total).

The Twins are 20th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .314.

The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst mark in baseball.

Minnesota's pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota has a 3.69 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.166).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Lopez (5-6 with a 4.22 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 21st of the season.

In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Lopez is looking to record his 12th quality start of the season.

Lopez is looking for his 12th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 innings per appearance on the hill.

In two of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/20/2023 Mariners L 5-0 Away Pablo Lopez George Kirby 7/21/2023 White Sox W 9-4 Home Joe Ryan Lance Lynn 7/22/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Home Sonny Gray Dylan Cease 7/23/2023 White Sox W 5-4 Home Bailey Ober Lucas Giolito 7/24/2023 Mariners W 4-3 Home Kenta Maeda Luis Castillo 7/25/2023 Mariners - Home Pablo Lopez George Kirby 7/26/2023 Mariners - Home Joe Ryan Bryce Miller 7/28/2023 Royals - Away Sonny Gray Brady Singer 7/29/2023 Royals - Away Bailey Ober Jordan Lyles 7/30/2023 Royals - Away Kenta Maeda Ryan Yarbrough 8/1/2023 Cardinals - Away Pablo Lopez Jack Flaherty

