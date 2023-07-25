Trevor Larnach Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Trevor Larnach (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage), take on starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Trevor Larnach? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Mariners Player Props
|Twins vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
Trevor Larnach At The Plate
- Larnach has five doubles, three triples, six home runs and 23 walks while batting .213.
- In 54.2% of his 48 games this season, Larnach has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 48 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (12.5%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 39.6% of his games this year, Larnach has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (14.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 35.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.4%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|28
|.246
|AVG
|.189
|.364
|OBP
|.272
|.431
|SLG
|.378
|7
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|19
|24/12
|K/BB
|39/11
|0
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kirby will aim to secure his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Mariners, his 20th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.23 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.23), sixth in WHIP (1.045), and 46th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.