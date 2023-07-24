Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Willi Castro -- hitting .242 with a double, a triple, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, on July 24 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the White Sox.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .246 with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.
- Castro has gotten a hit in 39 of 72 games this season (54.2%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (19.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 5.6% of his games in 2023 (four of 72), and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Castro has had at least one RBI in 23.6% of his games this season (17 of 72), with two or more RBI three times (4.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 27 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|37
|.235
|AVG
|.254
|.327
|OBP
|.314
|.398
|SLG
|.341
|10
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|9
|27/10
|K/BB
|38/7
|10
|SB
|11
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.84).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, 1.1 per game).
- Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 21st of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.12 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.12), eighth in WHIP (1.056), and 16th in K/9 (10.1).
