Twins vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 24
Monday's game between the Minnesota Twins (53-48) and Seattle Mariners (50-49) matching up at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:40 PM ET on July 24.
The probable pitchers are Kenta Maeda (2-5) for the Twins and Luis Castillo (6-7) for the Mariners.
Twins vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Twins 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Mariners Player Props
|Twins vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- The Twins have entered the game as favorites 63 times this season and won 40, or 63.5%, of those games.
- This season Minnesota has won 40 of its 65 games, or 61.5%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.
- Minnesota has scored 439 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.71 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 19
|@ Mariners
|W 6-3
|Kenta Maeda vs Luis Castillo
|July 20
|@ Mariners
|L 5-0
|Pablo Lopez vs George Kirby
|July 21
|White Sox
|W 9-4
|Joe Ryan vs Lance Lynn
|July 22
|White Sox
|W 3-2
|Sonny Gray vs Dylan Cease
|July 23
|White Sox
|W 5-4
|Bailey Ober vs Lucas Giolito
|July 24
|Mariners
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Luis Castillo
|July 25
|Mariners
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs George Kirby
|July 26
|Mariners
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Bryce Miller
|July 28
|@ Royals
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Brady Singer
|July 29
|@ Royals
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Jordan Lyles
|July 30
|@ Royals
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Ryan Yarbrough
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.