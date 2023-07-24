The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.383 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the White Sox.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has an OPS of .717, fueled by an OBP of .308 to go with a slugging percentage of .409. All three of those stats rank first among Minnesota hitters this season.

Correa has recorded a hit in 58 of 88 games this season (65.9%), including 18 multi-hit games (20.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 12 games this season (13.6%), homering in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

Correa has picked up an RBI in 28 games this season (31.8%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those games (12.5%).

He has scored in 36.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.7%.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 47 .237 AVG .228 .314 OBP .303 .397 SLG .418 15 XBH 20 4 HR 8 21 RBI 23 38/18 K/BB 49/19 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings