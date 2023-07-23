Sunday's game between the Minnesota Twins (52-48) and Chicago White Sox (41-59) matching up at Target Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET on July 23.

The Twins will give the ball to Bailey Ober (6-4, 2.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Lucas Giolito (6-6, 3.96 ERA).

Twins vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Twins vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 4, White Sox 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Twins Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Twins have a record of 5-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have won 39 out of the 62 games, or 62.9%, in which they've been favored.

Minnesota has entered 35 games this season favored by -150 or more and is 22-13 in those contests.

The Twins have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota ranks 19th in the majors with 434 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.

