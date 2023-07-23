Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. White Sox on July 23, 2023
Carlos Correa and Luis Robert are two of the players with prop bets available when the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox square off at Target Field on Sunday (at 2:10 PM ET).
Twins vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Bailey Ober Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Ober Stats
- The Twins' Bailey Ober (6-4) will make his 16th start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his seventh consecutive quality start.
- Ober will look to finish five or more innings for the 16th start in a row.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.
Ober Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Mariners
|Jul. 18
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 7
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|3
|at Orioles
|Jul. 1
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|8
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 25
|6.0
|5
|3
|3
|8
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 20
|6.0
|8
|3
|3
|4
|0
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 79 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 36 walks and 43 RBI.
- He's slashing .232/.308/.411 on the season.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 22
|2-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 21
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 19
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 18
|2-for-6
|2
|1
|1
|5
|at Mariners
|Jul. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Buxton Stats
- Byron Buxton has 12 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 34 walks and 40 RBI (56 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.
- He's slashing .195/.284/.422 so far this season.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 22
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 21
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|4
|8
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Robert Stats
- Robert has collected 102 hits with 25 doubles, 28 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He has a .273/.327/.566 slash line on the year.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Jul. 22
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|at Twins
|Jul. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Mets
|Jul. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 18
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Andrew Benintendi Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Benintendi Stats
- Andrew Benintendi has 101 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 33 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He's slashing .289/.353/.380 so far this season.
- Benintendi has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with a home run, three walks and two RBI.
Benintendi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Jul. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Jul. 21
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 20
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Mets
|Jul. 18
|2-for-4
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
