The Minnesota Twins (52-48) will rely on Carlos Correa when they host Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (41-59) at Target Field on Sunday, July 23. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The Twins are -150 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the White Sox (+125). The game's total is listed at 8 runs.

Twins vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober - MIN (6-4, 2.74 ERA) vs Lucas Giolito - CHW (6-6, 3.96 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Twins and White Sox matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Twins (-150) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $16.67 back in your pocket.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Carlos Correa hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 39 out of the 62 games, or 62.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Twins have a 22-13 record (winning 62.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and finished 5-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total eight times.

The White Sox have come away with 21 wins in the 62 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious seven times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+175) Max Kepler 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+160) Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.