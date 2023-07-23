The Minnesota Twins and Max Kepler, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is hitting .219 with seven doubles, 14 home runs and 20 walks.

Kepler has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 70 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.9% of those games.

He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games this season, and 5.3% of his plate appearances.

Kepler has picked up an RBI in 31.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 35.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.6%.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 39 .225 AVG .215 .289 OBP .282 .402 SLG .444 8 XBH 13 5 HR 9 16 RBI 20 27/9 K/BB 31/11 0 SB 0

