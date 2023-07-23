Matt Wallner Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Matt Wallner -- hitting .345 with a double, a home run, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, on July 23 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner is batting .270 with a double, a home run and five walks.
- Wallner has gotten at least one hit in 33.3% of his games this year (five of 15), with at least two hits three times (20.0%).
- He has homered in one of 15 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Wallner has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in five of 15 games so far this season.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|4
|.308
|AVG
|.182
|.455
|OBP
|.308
|.462
|SLG
|.182
|2
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|0
|6/4
|K/BB
|4/1
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead the league.
- The White Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.62).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 139 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Giolito (6-6) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 3.96 ERA in 116 2/3 innings pitched, with 122 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (3.96), 32nd in WHIP (1.198), and 20th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
