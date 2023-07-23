Joey Gallo -- with an on-base percentage of .241 in his past 10 games, 54 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the hill, on July 23 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Gallo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is hitting .175 with eight doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 35 walks.

Gallo has gotten a hit in 31 of 76 games this season (40.8%), with more than one hit on six occasions (7.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 21.1% of his games in 2023 (16 of 76), and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

Gallo has an RBI in 18 of 76 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 26 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 38 .184 AVG .167 .300 OBP .291 .408 SLG .500 12 XBH 14 5 HR 12 12 RBI 19 49/16 K/BB 56/19 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings