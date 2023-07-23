On Sunday, Byron Buxton (.116 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 168 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton has 56 hits, which leads Minnesota hitters this season, while batting .195 with 30 extra-base hits.

Buxton has picked up a hit in 39 of 80 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.

Looking at the 80 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (18.8%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Buxton has picked up an RBI in 28.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 35 games this season (43.8%), including 10 multi-run games (12.5%).

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 37 .217 AVG .169 .277 OBP .290 .516 SLG .308 19 XBH 11 14 HR 3 29 RBI 11 53/12 K/BB 51/22 4 SB 5

White Sox Pitching Rankings