On Sunday, Alex Kirilloff (.737 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Kirilloff? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is batting .279 with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 24 walks.

In 40 of 64 games this year (62.5%) Kirilloff has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (23.4%).

Looking at the 64 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (10.9%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Kirilloff has driven in a run in 20 games this season (31.3%), including seven games with more than one RBI (10.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 26.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 32 .245 AVG .311 .333 OBP .403 .418 SLG .500 9 XBH 11 4 HR 4 15 RBI 16 28/12 K/BB 32/12 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings