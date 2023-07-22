Matt Wallner Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Matt Wallner -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on July 22 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Wallner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner is batting .303 with a double, a home run and five walks.
- In five of 14 games this year (35.7%) Wallner has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (21.4%).
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Wallner has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in five of 14 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|4
|.364
|AVG
|.182
|.517
|OBP
|.308
|.545
|SLG
|.182
|2
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|0
|5/4
|K/BB
|4/1
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff leads the league.
- The White Sox's 4.64 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 21st of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.18 ERA and 129 strikeouts through 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.18 ERA ranks 41st, 1.337 WHIP ranks 46th, and 10.8 K/9 ranks seventh.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.