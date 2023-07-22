Matt Wallner -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on July 22 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Wallner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner is batting .303 with a double, a home run and five walks.

In five of 14 games this year (35.7%) Wallner has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (21.4%).

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Wallner has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in five of 14 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 4 .364 AVG .182 .517 OBP .308 .545 SLG .182 2 XBH 0 1 HR 0 4 RBI 0 5/4 K/BB 4/1 1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings