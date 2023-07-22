Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kyle Farmer -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on July 22 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer has eight doubles, two triples, six home runs and 13 walks while batting .247.
- Farmer has picked up a hit in 35 of 65 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has hit a home run in six games this season (9.2%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21.5% of his games this year, Farmer has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 38.5% of his games this year (25 of 65), with two or more runs three times (4.6%).
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|30
|.238
|AVG
|.258
|.322
|OBP
|.300
|.371
|SLG
|.430
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|12
|31/7
|K/BB
|25/6
|0
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.64 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the third-most home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Cease (4-3) to make his 21st start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.18 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.18 ERA ranks 41st, 1.337 WHIP ranks 46th, and 10.8 K/9 ranks seventh.
