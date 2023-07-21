Ryan Jeffers -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on July 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: BSN
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

  • Jeffers is batting .261 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 18 walks.
  • Jeffers has recorded a hit in 25 of 50 games this season (50.0%), including 10 multi-hit games (20.0%).
  • In four games this season, he has homered (8.0%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).
  • Jeffers has driven home a run in 10 games this season (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 6.0% of his games.
  • He has scored in 16 games this season (32.0%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 25
.281 AVG .244
.395 OBP .352
.469 SLG .372
7 XBH 6
2 HR 2
3 RBI 10
22/9 K/BB 28/9
0 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace the league.
  • The White Sox have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Lynn gets the start for the White Sox, his 20th of the season. He is 6-8 with a 6.06 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 36-year-old's 6.06 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.431 WHIP ranks 54th, and 11 K/9 ranks sixth.
