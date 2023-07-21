On Friday, Joey Gallo (.241 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo has eight doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .175.

In 31 of 76 games this year (40.8%) Gallo has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (7.9%).

He has hit a home run in 16 games this season (21.1%), leaving the park in 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

Gallo has had at least one RBI in 23.7% of his games this season (18 of 76), with two or more RBI seven times (9.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 26 of 76 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 38 .184 AVG .167 .300 OBP .291 .408 SLG .500 12 XBH 14 5 HR 12 12 RBI 19 49/16 K/BB 56/19 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings