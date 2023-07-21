Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff and his .632 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is batting .279 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks.
- Kirilloff has gotten at least one hit in 62.9% of his games this year (39 of 62), with at least two hits 14 times (22.6%).
- He has homered in 9.7% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Kirilloff has an RBI in 19 of 62 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 16 times this year (25.8%), including three games with multiple runs (4.8%).
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|32
|.242
|AVG
|.311
|.330
|OBP
|.403
|.385
|SLG
|.500
|7
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|16
|26/11
|K/BB
|32/12
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.62).
- The White Sox surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lynn gets the start for the White Sox, his 20th of the season. He is 6-8 with a 6.06 ERA and 133 strikeouts through 108 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 36-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (6.06), 54th in WHIP (1.431), and sixth in K/9 (11).
