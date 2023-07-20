On Thursday, July 20, Julio Rodriguez's Seattle Mariners (47-48) host Carlos Correa's Minnesota Twins (50-47) at T-Mobile Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:40 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Twins, who are listed at +105. A 7-run total has been set for the matchup.

Twins vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: George Kirby - SEA (8-8, 3.43 ERA) vs Pablo Lopez - MIN (5-5, 4.24 ERA)

Twins vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 33, or 53.2%, of the 62 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Mariners have a 28-24 record (winning 53.8% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Mariners have a 4-4 record across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Twins have won in 13, or 37.1%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Twins have been victorious seven times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Twins vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+225) Max Kepler 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Willi Castro 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) Kyle Farmer 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+200)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 1st

