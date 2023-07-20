Pablo Lopez will try to slow down Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners when they square off against his Minnesota Twins on Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.

Twins vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins' 129 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.

Minnesota ranks 14th in the majors with a .409 team slugging percentage.

The Twins rank 23rd in MLB with a .235 team batting average.

Minnesota has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 422 (4.4 per game).

The Twins have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking last with an average of 10.2 strikeouts per game.

Minnesota strikes out an MLB-high 9.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.

Minnesota has pitched to a 3.73 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Twins pitchers have a 1.167 WHIP this season, lowest in the majors.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Lopez (5-5) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up seven earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Lopez has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/15/2023 Athletics W 10-7 Away Pablo Lopez Austin Pruitt 7/16/2023 Athletics W 5-4 Away Joe Ryan JP Sears 7/17/2023 Mariners L 7-6 Away Sonny Gray Logan Gilbert 7/18/2023 Mariners W 10-3 Away Bailey Ober Bryan Woo 7/19/2023 Mariners W 6-3 Away Kenta Maeda Luis Castillo 7/20/2023 Mariners - Away Pablo Lopez George Kirby 7/21/2023 White Sox - Home Joe Ryan Lance Lynn 7/22/2023 White Sox - Home Sonny Gray Dylan Cease 7/23/2023 White Sox - Home Bailey Ober Lucas Giolito 7/24/2023 Mariners - Home Kenta Maeda Luis Castillo 7/25/2023 Mariners - Home Pablo Lopez George Kirby

