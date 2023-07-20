The Seattle Mariners and Eugenio Suarez ready for the final of a four-game series against Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins on Thursday at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Twins have +110 odds to play spoiler. A 7.5-run over/under is set for the matchup.

Twins vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Mariners -135 +110 7.5 +100 -120

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Twins and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Twins' past 10 contests. Minnesota's last seven contests have gone over the total, and the average over/under during that span was 7.9.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (37.1%) in those games.

Minnesota has a record of 6-12, a 33.3% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +110 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 45 of its 97 opportunities.

The Twins are 4-7-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-22 24-25 25-20 25-26 39-35 11-11

